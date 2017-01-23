Elk walks into gift shop, stays 45 minutes

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:07 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
By Crystal Bonvillian
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
ESTES PARK, Colo. —
A Colorado gift shop owner got a surprise over the weekend when an elk decided to do some window shopping in his store.
Pratek Fhakya, owner of Water Wheel Gift Corner in Estes Park, told Fox 31 in Denver that he had the front doors propped open for customers on Saturday when he saw the large bull elk standing in the doorway. He was set to call 911 when he saw police officers already outside, trying to lure the elk away with some apples.
The plan worked -- initially. The elk came back a few minutes later and stuck around for 45 minutes. Video that Fhakya shot of the elk shows him standing around in the store among the hats, sunglasses, stuffed animals and other trinkets.
Fhakya told Fox 13 that he was worried about whether his insurance company would cover acts of elk, but that worry was for naught. The elk remained calm the entire time and did not mess up the store.
The store owner did say he would no longer keep his doors propped open for his human customers, the news station reported.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}