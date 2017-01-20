Emaciated dog rescued from street

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
An emaciated and severely malnourished dog is receiving veterinary care after he was rescued from the streets of Cleveland.
Malachi, who is about a year old, came to Mutts in a Rut Rescue weighing 19 pounds, about 20 pounds underweight, officials said.
“We have our doubts that he was truly a stray,” the group wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. "Someone most likely starved him and then threw him out like trash.”
The dog is under a vet’s care. He is being treated for dehydration and anemia.
Malachi is being fed small meals multiple times a day. When he has recovered, he will move to a foster home, the rescue group said.
A good Samaritan called animal control about the emaciated pup, Cleveland chief animal control officer Ed Jamison told WKYC.
"For a dog this skinny, he's doing very well," he said. “He wouldn’t have lasted much longer.”
