Employees surprise special-needs co-worker after home burglarized

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:52 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016
By WFTV
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —
Police are still searching for two individuals who ransacked an Ocoee home more than a month ago, stealing thousands of dollars in items. Since then, co-workers of one of the home’s residents have stepped up to help.
Five days per week, Patrick Murdock, who has special needs, heads to Miller’s Ale House near downtown Orlando with a ready smile.
Each shift, Murdock wraps hundreds of pieces of silverware in napkins and does food prep.
“You just roll it,” he said. “And you take a napkin band, and you just wrap it.”
So when Murdock’s co-workers learned his family's home was burglarized and ransacked last month, they quickly began raising money for him.
“Oh, he's fantastic,” co-worker Michelle Reynolds said. “Everybody knows him, loves him. He's just a member of our family. And when somebody was hurting, we just wanted to help.”
Placed under a Christmas tree were the new versions of puzzles and games stolen from the family.
“He wasn't upset about the TV and the Wii,” Reynolds said. “It was those puzzles that meant something to him, that meant nothing to anybody else.”
Murdock said he was overwhelmed by his co-workers’ kindness.
“I was just so speechless over it. I didn't know what to say,” he said. “I just thought it was amazing, what they did.”
Murdock’s mother, Elizabeth Murdock, said she had the same reaction to the generosity after thieves tore through their home.
“I was like overwhelmed,” she said. “I just started crying.”
Elizabeth Murdock said their home was left in disarray.
“My beds were torn apart,” she said. “My end tables were all over the place.”
While her son enjoys his gifts, Elizabeth Murdock said she wants his co-workers to know how much their kindness means to him.
“These people are so amazing and awesome,” Patrick Murdock said. “This is where I need to be.”
The Ocoee Police Department said there have been several other burglaries in the Murdocks’ subdivision this year, but detectives said they haven't been able to tie the black Acura RDX they're searching for in this case to any other crimes.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}