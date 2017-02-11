Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 6:58 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

    Ernie Els joins Trump, Abe for golf

    trump, abe golf
    President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe played golf Saturday. (Photo: Donald Trump/Twitter)

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    By George Bennett

    Palm Beach Post

    JUPITER, Fla. —

    President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were joined on their golf outing Saturday by professional golfer Ernie Els, a two-time U.S. Open winner.

    Els also owns a 17,000-square-foot home near Trump National Golf Club.

    “Played golf today with Prime Minister Abe of Japan and @TheBig_Easy, Ernie Els, and had a great time," Trump posted on Twitter after the outing. "Japan is very well represented.”

    ">February 11, 2017

    Trump and Abe played a round of golf in the morning before having dinner later in the evening.

    ">February 11, 2017

    “The President enjoyed hosting Prime Minister Abe on the golf course today, which was both relaxing and productive," according to a statement from the White House. "They had great conversations on a wide range of subjects, and the President looks forward to further discussions with the Prime Minister at dinner this evening.”

    ">February 11, 2017

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     