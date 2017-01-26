Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 4:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Posted: 4:43 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Escaped convict found using identity of baby who died in 1949

Related

View Larger
Stephen York photo
Stephen York (Photo via Clay County Sheriff's Office)

More News Headlines

More

By Brittney Donovan

ActionNewsJax.com

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. —

A man who was living under the name of a dead infant was arrested after a traffic crash in Clay County, Florida.

>> Read more trending stories 

Investigators learned Stephen York, 64, was living under a false identity after a minor traffic crash in Clay County in August.

York gave deputies a drivers license with the name Joel Dean Hanes and date of birth January 15, 1949 on it.

The truck York was driving was also registered to Hanes. 

Troopers said a computer search revealed the social security number for Hanes belonged to an infant who was pronounced dead on February 1, 1949. 

A Florida Highway Patrol senior analyst began investigating York for drivers license fraud and learned a drivers license was issued under Hanes' name in 1975, when York was listed an escapee from a North Carolina prison.

Investigators said York identified himself as Hanes during dozens of interactions with law enforcement during the past 20 years.

York used Hanes' identity to buy car insurance, open a bank account and make insurance claims for damages in several crashes, according to deputies.

York was arrested on Wednesday and faces six charges for using a fake identity.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 