Ex-Florida deputy may have prostituted himself for over $100,000

SARASOTA, FLA. —
The case of Frankie Eugene Bybee, a former Florida deputy who was accused of attempting to kill an elderly woman with pills and carbon monoxide and sell her dog on Craigslist, has taken another twist.
Recently, a woman who claimed to have had an “illicit sexual relationship with Bybee” told investigators that he accepted more than $100,000 "in exchange for sex,” according to The News&Observer.
Their “relationship” went sour when Bybee allegedly started stealing from her.
Bybee is already accused of attempting to kill a 79-year-old woman he befriended, selling her dog on Craigslist and stealing $65,000.
In Tuesday’s court hearing, Bybee’s bond was reduced from his first arrest. The additional charges are still pending.
Read more at The News&Observer.
