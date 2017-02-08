Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | Posted: 3:29 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

    Ex-Florida deputy may have prostituted himself for over $100,000

    Frankie E. Bybee
    Frankie E. Bybee (Palm Beach Post)

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Palm Beach Post

    SARASOTA, FLA. —

    The case of Frankie Eugene Bybee, a former Florida deputy who was accused of attempting to kill an elderly woman with pills and carbon monoxide and sell her dog on Craigslist, has taken another twist.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Recently, a woman who claimed to have had an “illicit sexual relationship with Bybee” told investigators that he accepted more than $100,000 "in exchange for sex,” according to The News&Observer.

    Their “relationship” went sour when Bybee allegedly started stealing from her. 

    Bybee is already accused of attempting to kill a 79-year-old woman he befriended, selling her dog on Craigslist and stealing $65,000.

    In Tuesday’s court hearing, Bybee’s bond was reduced from his first arrest. The additional charges are still pending.   

    Read more at The News&Observer

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     