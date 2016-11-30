Follow us on

    Updated: 7:31 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 | Posted: 5:43 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

    Ex-husband of ABC correspondent jumps to his death

    Police lights
    By Debbie Lord

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The ex-husband of ABC’s women’s health correspondent jumped off the George Washington Bridge Saturday, killing himself.

    The body of Dr. Robert Ashton, former husband of ABC News’ Dr. Jennifer Ashton, was recovered Saturday. He jumped from the bridge Saturday morning around 8:40 a.m., according to a story from Fox News.

    ">February 12, 2017

    Robert Ashton was a surgeon. His divorce from Jennifer Ashton was finalized two weeks ago. She addressed his suicide in a post on Facebook.

    “We know that many families struggle everyday with depression while others like us don’t have any warning,” she wrote. “We hope by sharing some of Rob’s story it will save others the heartache we feel. You are never alone. Pls get help. May he Rest In Peace.”

