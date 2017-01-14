An Excel scroll took a toll: 9½ hours’ worth

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:51 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NORMAN, Okla. —
Have you ever thought about scrolling down to the bottom of an Excel spreadsheet to find out how many rows there were? Not the easy way, by pressing “ctrl + down,” but manually?
Didn’t think so.
But an Oklahoma man was up to the challenge and found the answer — 1,048,576 rows. And it took a while, too: 9 hours, 36 minutes, 10.19 seconds.
Hunter Hobbs of Norman recorded himself on YouTube manually scrolling through the Microsoft Office program, taking no breaks and never giving into the temptation of pressing that control key. Mercifully for anyone watching on YouTube, Hobbs speeds up the video to a more manageable 2 minutes, 39 seconds.
“This is probably the dumbest idea ever, but hey, somebody’s gotta do it,” Hobbs says as he begins his challenge.
Writing on his YouTube page, Hobbs said he “Didn't use Ctl + down on PURPOSE or use something to hold it down, just wanted to make a challenge no one else has done!”
He’s right. The feat was unprecedented. Hobbs has garnered 428 subscribers and 581,170 views since creating his current YouTube account on Dec. 26, 2016.
Holy crap..... 9 hours and 36 minutes of my life actually did pay off for the dumbest challenge ever.. (not as dumb as this article makes me seem I promise)
