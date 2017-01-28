Follow us on

Posted: 3:52 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

Family says final victim in Gatlinburg fires identified

Gatlinburg fires
Brian Blanco / Getty Images
Gatlinburg fires

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GATLINBURG, Tenn. —

The final victim of the Gatlinburg fires has been identified according to family members, WBIR reported.

Pamela Johnson, 59, has been missing since the fires raged out of control in eastern Tennessee since the night of Nov. 28. She lived at the Travelers Motel in Gatlinburg, which is where she was last seen before the building was destroyed by fire.

On Friday, family members told WBIR that officials informed them that the last remaining victim was Johnson.

Johnson's granddaughter, Karyssa Dalton, told her family and friends in a Facebook post and started a GoFundMe page to defray cremation expenses.

"This is all so hard on our family," she posted. "Nana, I miss you dearly, but you're up there with the angels singing."

Fourteen people were killed in the fires, which destroyed thousands of buildings in Sevier County.

 

