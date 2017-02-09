Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 1:28 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

    Famous ‘Grey Gardens’ mansion for sale for $20 million

    Grey Gardens
    The Corcoran Group
    The famous estate in the Hamptons in New York at the center of  the iconic 'Grey Gardens' documentary from the 1970's, is for sale for $20 million.

    By Shelby Lin Erdman

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

     

    The storied “Grey Gardens” estate in East Hampton, New York, made famous by the iconic documentary of the same name, is up for sale for nearly $20 million.

    The seven-bedroom house, a short walk from the sea, was at the center of the 1975 film “Grey Gardens,” which chronicled the lives of two of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ eccentric relatives.

     Both Edith Bouvier Beale, Onassis’ aunt, and her cousin, Edith Beale, were living in squalor and seclusion in the dilapidated house in the 1970s when the documentary was made.

    Onassis and her sister, Lee Radziwill, eventually gave the Beales the money to make improvements to the home.

    Edith Beale sold the house to Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee and his journalist wife, Sally Quinn, in 1979.

    The couple renovated and restored the home back to its original condition, according to the Corcoran Group, the real estate company listing the property.

    Built in 1897, the seven-bedroom estate boasts, among other features, ocean views, a pool, tennis courts and a guest house, according to the listing.

    The price is listed at $19,995,000.

