FBI arrests wife of Pulse nightclub shooter

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 1:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | Posted: 11:57 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
By Brianna Chambers and WFTV.com
Noor Salman, the wife of Omar Mateen, was arrested by the FBI on Monday.
Mateen was responsible for the shooting rampage at Pulse nightclub in Orlando on June 12, 2016, which left 49 people dead. He pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during a standoff with police.
Salman was arrested at her home near San Francisco in connection with the mass shooting.
>> Who is Noor Mateen, wife of Orlando mass shooter?
Salman faces charges of obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
Salman was booked into Santa Rita Jail in Almeda County in California. She is expected to face a judge in Oakland on Tuesday morning.
Last year, Salman told The New York Times that she was aware her husband watched Jihadist videos, but she didn't think much of it because he had been cleared by the FBI.
"I am glad to see that Omar Mateen's wife has been charged with aiding her husband in the commission of the brual attack on the Pulse nightclub," Orlando Police Chief John Mina said in a statement. "Federal authorities have been working tirelessly on this case for more than seven months, and we are grateful that they have seen to it that some measure of justice will be served in this act of terror that has affected our community so deeply."
WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said in a 2016 interview about Salman that "in order to successfully prosecute the wife, they're going to have to show she did something in furtherance of that crime."
Salman will be transferred to the Middle District of Florida, the FBI said.
OPD @ChiefJohnMina Statement on @FBI arrest of wife of #Pulse shooter. pic.twitter.com/auFSbQY1lL OPD
">January 16, 2017
@ChiefJohnMina Statement on @FBI arrest of wife of #Pulse shooter. pic.twitter.com/auFSbQY1lL— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 16, 2017
OPD @ChiefJohnMina Statement on @FBI arrest of wife of #Pulse shooter. pic.twitter.com/auFSbQY1lL— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice)
OPD
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}