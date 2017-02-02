FBI impersonator robs business owner, steals over $100k in cash

By KIRO7.com

Seattle Police are looking for a man who impersonated an FBI agent and stole $128,000 from a Central District business.

According to the police report, the man was wearing a suit and showed what appeared to be an FBI badge to the owner of Red Sea Finance, a business that allows people to wire money.

The robbery happened in late January; the business was closed but the owner opened the door to the man.

Once he was inside police said the FBI impersonator asked to see a transaction on a computer. When the business owner became suspicious, the robber showed him what appeared to be a search warrant. When the owner questioned him, the robber pulled out a handgun and ordered him to open the safe. Investigators said the man stole $128,000.

Before he left he locked the man in the back of the business with a lock he brought with him. He also stole the computer that is linked to the surveillance camera. Police think it is possible the man could be connected to a grey Infinity SUV that left the parking lot after the robbery.