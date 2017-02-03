By KIRO7.com

A federal judge in Seattle granted Washington state's request for a temporary restraining order that halts President Donald Trump’s travel ban nationwide.

Key developments:

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Seattle against President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and high-ranking Trump Administration officials on Monday.

Lawsuit asks federal court to declare the travel ban order unconstitutional.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson called the ban illegal and unconstitutional when he announced the lawsuit.

The president signed an order barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days last Friday.

Trump has repeatedly said that the move is aimed at protecting the nation against extremists looking to attack Americans and American interests.

Judge Robart ruled in favor of the attorney general's request for a temporary restraining order that halts implementation of

Ferguson announced his lawsuit Monday, becoming the first state attorney general to announce a legal action against the Trump administration over one of its policies.

Ferguson’s complaint asks the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington to declare key provisions of the executive order unconstitutional and illegal.

Ferguson also filed a motion for temporary restraining order seeking an immediate halt to the executive order’s implementation. Read a full explainer on the lawsuit here.

The complaint says that the president’s actions are “separating Washington families, harming thousands of Washington residents, damaging Washington’s economy, hurting Washington-based companies, and undermining Washington’s sovereign interest in remaining a welcoming place for immigrants and refugees.”

Major Washington state institutions supported the lawsuit through declarations filed alongside the complaint. Microsoft and Expedia are willing to testify in this case and Amazon is seeking its legal options.

Minnesota joined the suit Wednesday.

What is the ban?

Any non-U.S. citizen from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen is now barred from entering the United States.

Legal permanent residents -- green card and visa-holders -- from those seven countries who were out of the United States after Friday cannot return to the U.S. for 90 days.

The order also singled out Syrians for the most aggressive ban, indefinitely blocking entry for anyone from that country, including those fleeing civil war.

The order also directed U.S. officials to review information as needed to fully vet foreigners asking to come to the U.S. and draft a list of countries that don't provide that information. That left open the possibility that citizens of other countries could also face a travel ban.

The immediate fallout from Trump's order meant that an untold number of foreign-born U.S. residents now traveling outside the U.S. could be stuck overseas for at least 90 days — despite holding permanent residency "green cards" or other visas.

Here's what happened in court on Friday

A federal judge in Seattle today granted Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s request to immediately halt implementation of President Donald Trump’s Executive Order on immigration nationwide.

The Temporary Restraining Order will remain in place until U.S. District Court Senior Judge James L. Robart considers the Attorney General’s lawsuit challenging key provisions of the President’s order as illegal and unconstitutional. If Ferguson prevails, the Executive Order would be permanently invalidated nationwide.

Individuals detained at Sea-Tac Airport

Travelers across the nation were detained at airports. Critics described widespread confusion with travelers being held in legal limbo because of ill-defined procedures.

On Saturday, individuals were detained at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as a result of President Trump's executive order. They were released by the Department of Homeland Security, a Port of Seattle spokeswoman said Sunday.

About 3,000 protesters holding signs and chanting "no hatred, no fear, immigrants are welcome here" and "let them in" gathered Saturday evening and continued demonstrating into early Sunday morning at Sea-Tac airport.

The crowd dispersed shortly after midnight, but about 30 to 35 were arrested during the demonstration and face various misdemeanor charges. She said there were no injuries or damage to the facilities.

All but one person was cited and released for disorderly conduct. That one person was arrested for assault, according to officials.

Large protest gathers at Westlake, across nation

Trump’s order ignited nationwide protests throughout the weekend.

In addition to the Sea-Tac protest, thousands of people are attending an “emergency rally” Sunday night at Westlake Park in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Gov. Inslee and Mayor Ed Murray were among the speakers at the large rally.

"We as a city will stand with immigrants and refugees," said Murray, who has vowed to maintain Seattle's status as a sanctuary city for immigrants despite a Trump threat to withhold federal funds.

Protesters marched through downtown streets after the rally.

ACLU filed first lawsuit challenging EO

The American Civil Liberties Union, several attorneys general and immigrant advocacy groups went to federal court to block Trump's action.

Washington's ACLU said it was preparing actions on Saturday.

Federal judges in Boston, Brooklyn, New York, Los Angeles and Alexandria, Virginia, issued temporary restraining orders blocking at least parts of the order.

The Brooklyn judge on Thursday extended her order until Feb. 21, and a Justice Department lawyer said the government would ask her to throw out the case.

Further hearings are scheduled around the country to determine if temporary orders should be upheld and extended.

Because the emergency petitions were made ex parte, meaning the federal government had little or no time to respond, hearings Friday in Boston and Seattle will give the government a better opportunity to defend the president's order after the chaos that ensued last weekend when travelers were stranded at airports.

What are the legal issues judges need to sort out?

The main issues before the courts are whether Trump had the authority to issue the executive order and whether it was constitutional. The constitutional questions include whether the travelers were entitled to some kind of hearing before being barred and whether their religion played any role in their treatment.

On the issue of due process, a legal permanent resident will have firmer standing in court than someone on a tourist visa, said Stephen Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

The religion issue has played out publicly with advocates and protesters claiming Trump's action was intended to ban Muslims. The president tweeted that it was not a ban on Muslims and was not about religion.

However, several of the lawsuits point out Trump's campaign rhetoric about banning Muslims and statements about making exceptions for Christians from the seven countries.

"The government can't single out one religion for harsher treatment than another," Vladeck said.

That issue presents the strongest argument for those who have the weakest legal standing in U.S. courts, such as a refugee who's never set foot in the country, Vladeck said.

Supporters of the ban

The president responded to criticism Monday on Twitter, saying only 109 people were detained and questioned.

President Trump's advisor Stephen Miller defended the ban.

On CBS this morning, he said all seven countries named were identified by then-President Obama's administration as "countries of concern," but the administration did nothing to protect our borders.

"They left our borders fairly open and there were unfortunate deaths because of that, including sanctuary cities and non-enforcement of removal orders," said Miller.

House Speaker Paul Ryan also agreed with President Trump's ban.

"President Trump is right to make sure we are doing everything possible to know exactly who is entering our country," said Ryan.

But the top Senate Republican, majority leader Mitch McConnell, avoided directly criticizing the president and said the courts would have to decide the legality of the president’s actions.