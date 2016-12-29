Fight over Christmas music sends Florida man to jail

By Olivia Hitchcock

Palm Beach Post

A fight over Christmas music turned violent on Dec. 23 in a South Florida home, West Palm Beach police said.

The music was playing while a 4-year-old boy slept that afternoon, a woman told police. Julio Angel Cordero, 30, was afraid it would wake up the boy.

Cordero and others in the home argued over whether the boy should wake up. The disagreement escalated when Cordero reportedly pushed a 68-year-old man into a wall, causing a large cut on the man’s face, according to police records. Cordero threw a punch, too, records indicate, leaving the man with an egg-sized bruise on his face.

Cordero told police someone picked up a black knife — the person’s name is redacted from the police report — and asked Cordero what he was going to do about it.

Someone then stepped in between Cordero and the person with the knife, Cordero said. That is when he pushed the older man, Cordero said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, according to police.

No other witnesses mentioned the knife, records show.

Cordero is facing felony battery charges, including battery on someone 65 or older, records show. He was released Saturday night from the Palm Beach County Jail on a $20,000 bond, records show.