Fire breaks out at iconic Watergate complex in Washington

No one was injured in a fire in a vacant apartment at the iconic Watergate complex in Washington, D.C.

Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at the iconic Watergate complex in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

The fire started in a vacant apartment on the 13th floor.

Emergency workers were able to get it under control quickly, D.C. fire officials said.

No one was injured, but smoky conditions remained on several floors.

The Watergate Hotel and Office Building is known as the namesake of the scandal that resulted in the impeachment and resignation of former President Richard Nixon in the 1970’s.

The Democratic National Committee headquarters were located on the 6th floor of the Watergate Hotel and Office Building. It was burglarized and wiretapped, a crime ordered by high-ranking officials in the Nixon administration, who then tried to cover it up. The incident became known as the Watergate scandal.