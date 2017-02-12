Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 5:04 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

    First lady, wife of Japanese PM tour gardens

    First lady tours gardens
    Michael Ares/Palm Beach Post
    First lady Melania Trump (left), and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,  tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Fla., on Saturday.

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Justin Price

    Palm Beach Post

    DELRAY BEACH, Fla. —

    While President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe played golf at Trump’s course in South Florida, their wives accompanied one another to the Morikami Japanese Museum and Gardens in Delray Beach early Saturday.

    >> Read more trending news

    Though local press did not receive an invitation to attend, members of both American and Japanese media organizations were let into the gardens as first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wife of the Japanese prime minister, admired scenery inspired by famous gardens of Abe’s country.

    Both women dressed in sophisticated clothes of minimal color for the photo-op, befitting of the vivid garden foliage.

    The first lady wore a white-on-white combination of a light cardigan and a long dress. Akie Abe wore a white blouse tucked into a high-waisted, navy blue skirt.

    They toured the gardens for more than an hour before returning via motorcade to Mar-a-Lago, where the president is hosting the prime minister and his wife for the weekend.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     