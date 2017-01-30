Five sequels coming out in 2017 that might actually be good

By Rare.us

Every year we see a slew of remakes and sequels, but there’s actually a possibility that 2017 has some good ones coming out. Check out the top five of the big movie sequels we’re predicting are actually worth driving to the movies for.

>> Read more trending news

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2”

Chris Pratt and the gang are back. According to the trailer, the movie promises hilarity, action, general badassery and perhaps best of all, a baby Groot. Coming to theaters May 5th.

>>RELATED: Photos from the 23rd annual SAG Awards show

Source: Sequels of 2017 That Might Actually Be Good | Rare Media by Rare on Rumble