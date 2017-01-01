By WFTV

The bodies of an Ormond Beach couple were found early Saturday outside an SUV parked along Interstate 4 near DeLand with their three sons inside, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopped to check on the vehicle, which was parked along eastbound I-4 at mile marker 122, shortly after 2 a.m. after noticing that its emergency lights were flashing, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Gant said.

Daniel Kelsey, 32, and Heather Kelsey, 30, were found unconscious, Gant said. They were pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Gant said the couple’s three sons, who range in age from about 8 months to 4 years old, were found in the SUV uninjured.

Deputies said the children were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach as a precaution.

A Department of Children and Families investigator also responded to the hospital to aid in the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said that they didn't immediately identify any obvious signs of foul play, but that they’ll continue to investigate how the couple died.

"An autopsy will be conducted in an effort to determine a preliminary cause of death of each party," Gant said.

No other details were given.