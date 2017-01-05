Florida girl with cancer wants get well cards

By WFTV.com

Rylee Bernosky, 5, complained to her parents last month of a headache.

The little girl was taken to the hospital, where it was discovered she had a brain tumor, her family said. Rylee was transported to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in Orlando, where doctors removed the malignant tumor, Medulloblastoma, on her brain stem, her family said.

Although the tumor was successfully removed, Rylee will still require chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Her family said her road to recovery will be a long one, and they have asked for a pick-me-up. Rylee loves mail, and her family hopes people will send her get well cards and wishes.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page, where they have posted updates on her health.

If you would like to send her a get well card, you can mail one to the following address:

Rylee's Mailbox

P.O. Box 530095

DeBary, FL 32753-0095