Florida gun range teaching kids as young as 5

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

How young is too young to teach children about guns? Well, some Florida parents think the sooner the better.

First Coast News reported that some parents are heading to places such as Clay Target Sports in Jacksonville, Florida.

The gun range teaches about 50 children a day -- many as young as 5 years old -- how to shoot and handle a gun,

Tony Knight, a Jacksonville parent whose child has been handling guns while supervised since age 3, feels that "knowledge is power" and that children should learn early that guns aren’t toys.

"No matter how old they are we want to make sure someone is there in case something happens," Knight said.

One Jacksonville neighborhood suffered a tragedy earlier this month when an eight 8-year-old accidentally shot and killed his five5-year-old sister and injured his four4-year-old friend, First Coast News reported.