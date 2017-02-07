Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 | Posted: 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

    Florida gun range teaching kids as young as 5

    A marksman at a gun range
    (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Sarah Elsesser

    Palm Beach Post

    How young is too young to teach children about guns? Well, some Florida parents think the sooner the better. 

    >> Read more trending stories

    First Coast News reported that some parents are heading to places such as Clay Target Sports in Jacksonville, Florida.

    The gun range teaches about 50 children a day -- many as young as 5 years old -- how to shoot and handle a gun,

    Tony Knight, a Jacksonville parent whose child has been handling guns while supervised since age 3, feels that "knowledge is power" and that children should learn early that guns aren’t toys.

    "No matter how old they are we want to make sure someone is there in case something happens," Knight said.

    One Jacksonville neighborhood suffered a tragedy earlier this month when an eight 8-year-old accidentally shot and killed his five5-year-old sister and injured his four4-year-old friend, First Coast News reported. 

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     