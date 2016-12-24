By Ashley McBride

Palm Beach Post

A Broward County man is in jail after writing on Facebook that he sees “a good use” for his guns now that Donald Trump has been elected president, investigators said.

Court documents say the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday alerted the Secret Service to the threats made by Kevin K. Krohn, 59, which they say violated federal law. Krohn, a Pembroke Pines resident, commented on a thread about Trump visiting his Mar-A-Lago mansion in Palm Beach during the winter holidays.

One of Krohn’s comments read, “I’m just glad Obama didn’t take all our gunz! I see a good use for one now,” with an image of Trump.

Another read, “The EXPEDITER of Trump! He will never last long,” accompanying a picture of a man holding a sniper rifle.

When another person asked what Krohn meant, he replied, “Keep yer eyes open!”

Secret Service agents, along with members of the Pembroke Pines Police Department, went to Krohn’s residence that he shared with his girlfriend in southwest Broward County. A search of Krohn’s home turned up his laptop, which was opened to a recent story about Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, being harassed.

When they confronted him, Krohn claimed he was expressing his First Amendment rights. Authorities arrested him for making deadly threats against the president-elect, a federal offense.