    Updated: 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 | Posted: 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

    Florida man goes up against gator in bid to save dog

    Black lab
    A black lab named Carbon (not pictured) was protected by a man when he bumped into a 7-foot alligator at a golf course lake in Florida. (Justin LaBerge/Flickr (CC BY 2.0))

    By Sarah Elsesser

    Palm Beach Post

    Man’s best friend found himself up against the ultimate alpha dog-- a 7-foot gator

    The Naples Daily News reported that Carbon, a black lab, was cooling off in a lake when he bumped into trouble with the gator. Lucky for him, Donald C. Copps, who was watching Carbon for a friend, jumped in to help.

    Carbon’s left thigh was bit before getting away, the Daily News reported. 

    “For whatever reason, alligators seem to have a fondness for dogs and will go after them,” Dr. Lon Miyahira, the veterinarian who treated Carbon, told the Daily News.

    As for Cobbs, he told the Daily News, “By the time I gathered my senses, the dog was out of the water and I’m in it up to my chest, just feet from the gator.” 

    Carbon is said to be making a full recovery. Cobbs may still be rattled.

    Read more at the Naples Daily News.

