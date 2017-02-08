Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 10:09 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | Posted: 9:17 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

    Florida man sends flowers to dog, not wife

    Flower delivery
    David Oliver
    (Getty/David Oliver)

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Chelsea Todaro and Palm Beach Post

    TAMPA, Fla. —

    A woman in Tampa was slightly let down when she thought the flowers at the door were for her. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    Instead, the card had the dog’s name on it. 

    "So flowers were delivered today. I thought 'oh isn't that nice!'...then I read the card,” Debbie Cardone wrote in her Facebook post

    Cardone’s husband, who reportedly works in the Middle East, sent flowers to the house Wednesday for their 10-year-old English bulldog who was recovering from knee surgery, the Tampa Bay Times reports. 

    "Sebastian, feel better. You'll be back in the game soon. Love, Daddy,” the card read. 

    The Facebook post got hundreds of comments, with many users happy to see how well the couple takes care of their dog

    "He deserves it," Debbie Cardone said to the Tampa Bay Times. "He's always been such a personality. This dog is a star. I'm happy he's finally getting credit he deserves."

    So flowers were delivered today. My husband is very good about sending random flowers to me. I thought "oh isn't that nice!"...then I read the card...

    Posted by Debbie Cardone on Wednesday, February 1, 2017

    Read more at tampabay.com

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     