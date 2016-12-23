Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016
Palm Beach Post
HIALEAH, Fla. —
A woman crowned Miss Miss Miami Lakes USA faces battery charges after police said she hit a man with an aluminum baseball bat at a party on Wednesday.
WPLG reported that the Hialeah Police Department said the incident happened when Vanessa Barcelo, 26, argued with a guest at a party she was hosting to promote her business.
Barcelo asked him to leave and then armed herself with a blue Nike baseball bat from her living room, according to the police report. She then pushed the guest with the bat and swung it at him on his right shoulder.
While the guest was on the ground outside, Barcelo and another man attacked the victim, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries on his left eye.
Officers said Barcelo appeared “very intoxicated” and was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Barcelo was released from Miami Dade County Jail on a $1,500 bond.
The executive producer of the Miss Florida USA pageant said to Local 10 they are waiting for her court date to determine her status in the pageant.
