Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 10:34 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

    Florida police officer uses stun gun on 91-year-old

    View Larger
    Taser
    Christopher Furlong
    (Getty)

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Scott Andera

    Palm Beach Post

    PUNTA GORDA, Fla. —

    After using a stun gun to neutralize a 91-year-old man suffering from dementia, a Punta Gorda police officer is under internal investigation, WINK-TV reported.

    On Wednesday night, police were called to an assisted living center, where Daniel Diaz, 91, was threatening staff workers, WFTX reported.

    According to an incident report, staffers said Diaz kicked a nurse and swung at an employee. Diaz also allegedly made statements, including “Go ahead and shoot me” and “Give me your gun and I’ll shoot myself.”

    >> Read more trending stories

    After trying to calm Diaz, officers planned to take him into custody under the Baker Act, which allows officials to take people with a mental illness involuntarily for examination. Diaz resistedand the officer, identified as J. Kleiver in the incident report, warned Diaz he would be “tased,” WINK reported.

    According to the report, Diaz appeared to try to bite one of the officers, and that’s when the officer shot Diaz with the stun gun from about 1 inch away. Diaz stopped resisting, WINK reported, and was taken to a hospital and then a behavioral center.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     