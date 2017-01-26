Follow us on

Posted: 8:43 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

Florida woman accused of tossing tampon at police officer

Police lights
Getty Images
Police lights

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Florida woman was arrested on Monday after police say she threw a tampon and hit an officer, BayNews9 reported.

According to a Piniellas County Sheriff’s police report, 28-year-old Tecora Yvette Fields was involved in a fight late Monday night when police arrived on the scene.

When officials attempted to break up the altercation, Fields reportedly threatened to hit an officer with her feminine hygiene product, BayNews9 reported.

Police said Fields then removed the tampon and threw it at the officer, hitting him in the shoulder. She then attempted to flee the scene, but she was subdued by police officials who used a stun gun, The Associated Press reported.

Fields was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. She was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond, police records show.


