Posted: 1:29 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

Florida woman finds nude figure, racial slur drawn in mustard on car

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. —

A Florida woman found a naked woman and a racial slur drawn in mustard on the hood of her car Thursday.

"I felt like it was just a racist attack to me," Cecilia Sanders of Winter Haven told BayNews9.

Sanders, a home health care provider, said she “got scared” when she saw the racial slur.

"That’s not a prank,” she told BayNews9. “That’s my life. I’m proud to be black but that’s my life and people need to take that into consideration."

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office told BayNews9 that at least two other houses in the neighborhood were hit. The vandals wrote a curse word on a mailbox in mustard and threw mustard and jelly on other cars.

