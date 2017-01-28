Florida woman kills son, stabs daughter in front of grandchildren

Janel Francis, 45, faces charges of second-degree homicide and second-degree attempted homicide in the Jan. 24 incident that killed her son and injured her daughter. (Photo: Escambia County Sheriff's Office)

By Chelsea Todaro

Palm Beach Post

A woman’s grandchildren were horrified when they saw her stab their uncle and mother with a knife, Escambia County police report.

Janel Francis, 45, faces charges of second-degree homicide and second-degree attempted homicide in the Tuesday incident that killed her son and injured her daughter.

A witness told police she found the two children, ages 4 and 5, covered in blood inside the mobile home screaming “Granny just killed momma,” the Pensacola News-Journal reports.

She said she ran over to help after hearing screams and came to find Francis’ daughter lying in the street covered in blood.

Police said Francis’ daughter suffered a stab wound to the neck and was taken to the hospital with her condition unknown. When police interviewed the children, they said Francis had "poked her in the neck with a knife,” the Pensacola News-Journal reports.

One of the children said Francis also stabbed herself in the chest and then laid over her son’s body. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.