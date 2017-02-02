Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:37 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | Posted: 4:25 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
By Jeff Levkulich
WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. —
An Orlando woman has been charged with stealing $120,000 from her friend of more than 20 years, investigators say.
Deborah Joan McNeil, 64, was appointed guardian over Eva Watson in August 2015 after Watson had a debilitating stroke, police said.
“I knew that she was taking money,” said John Wolking, co-guardian of Watson’s estate.
McNeil has been charged with grand theft and exploitation of the elderly.
Wolking said McNeil would have eventually received Watson’s inheritance had she waited until after her death.
"It really comes down to she did not understand what wills mean. Wills mean after death, not before death,” Wolking said.
McNeil is accused of writing checks to herself from Watson’s checking account and would also use the woman’s credit cards, police said.
McNeil was removed as Watson's guardian in February 2016.
McNeil told police that she was "protecting the money."
According to court documents, the judge overseeing the guardianship case waived bond for McNeil.
WFTV legal analyst and former Chief Judge Belvin Perry said that should never happen.
"The guardian should be required to post a bond just in case the guardian does something that's illegal, like stealing money. Now you have an estate that will have to go after this individual to try and recover the money,” Perry said.
Watson died in January.
Police said McNeil has paid back $45,000 to Watson’s estate.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}