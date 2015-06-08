Updated: 2:12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 | Posted: 2:04 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HOUSTON —
Former President George H.W. Bush is in stable condition at a Houston hospital, KHOU reported early Wednesday.
Bush's chief of staff, Jean Becker, said Bush, 92, is "doing fine" but did not say why he was hospitalized.
Bush is expected to return home "in a couple of days," according to KHOU.
">January 18, 2017
