HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: President George H.W. Bush looks on during the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

By Rare.us

Though health problems kept them from joining President Donald Trump’s inauguration, former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush wouldn’t miss a party in their hometown and were eager to participate in the coin flip before the big game.

“They feel great. They’ve been taking it easy since they’ve both been discharged from the hospital, saving up their strength. They’re just fired up and didn’t want to overexert themselves and risk not being able to make it. They’re so focused on this and so proud of their hometown,” spokesman Jim McGrath told The Hill.

“They were so proud of Houston and how the community has come together to take on this massive challenge of hosting the Super Bowl,” he said.

As the away team, the Patriots caledl the coin in the air. They chose heads, losing again (as they have in their past four Super Bowls, per SB Nation).

