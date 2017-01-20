Former Spice Girl Geri Horner welcomes second child

A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on
This is Halliwell's second child. She also has a daughter, Bluebell Madonna, 10, with her ex-partner, screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) are Bluebell's godmothers, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Halliwell's husband, Christian Horner, also has a daughter from a previous relationship, Olivia.
