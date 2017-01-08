Officers with the U.S. Marshal's Service arrested Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016. He is accused of opening fire on people at an airport terminal in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, killing five and wounding eight others. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

By Olivia Hitchcock

Palm Beach Post

The 26-year-old man authorities have identified as the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooter earned 11 medals, including the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, during his nearly nine years with the U.S. military, U.S. Army officials confirmed with The Palm Beach Post Sunday morning.

>> Read more trending stories

Esteban Santiago, who military records show also went by Esteban Santiago-Ruiz, served in the U.S. military from December 2007 through August 2016, according to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jesse Stalder. He received a general discharge from the Alaska Army National Guard on Aug. 16 for "unsatisfactory performance," Lt. Col. Candis A. Olmstead told The Post.

Stalder said Santiago was discharged as a private first class, a rank he earned in February.

>> Related: Fort Lauderdale airport shooter charged, could face death penalty

Among his 11 awards, Santiago earned Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal, Stalder said. He also received the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, which recognizes members of the military who served in war on terror operations between Sept. 11, 2001 and a date not yet determined.

A complete list of Santiago's awards is below.

As of Saturday, authorities said they hadn't ruled out terrorism as a possible motive for the attack. In November, Santiago walked into the Anchorage FBI office and claimed he was hearing voices telling him to join the terrorist organization ISIS, CNN reports. He told FBI agents he didn't want to hurt anyone. He was taken for a mental health evaluation, FBI officials said late Friday.

>> Related: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: What we know about the victims

Santiago was deployed to Iraq from April 2010 through February 2011 as a combat engineer, military officials confirmed. He had assignments with the Puerto Rico and Alaska National Guards, Stalder said. He was stationed in Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri from November 2008 through March 2009 and Fort Dix in New Jersey from March 2010 to April 2011, Stalder said.

Santiago is scheduled to appear before a federal judge Monday morning on a number of charges, carrying out a violent act against persons at an international airport. An affidavit states Santiago "fired approximately 10 to 15 rounds … aiming at victims' heads." If convicted, Santiago faces the death penalty.

Awards Santiago received during his time with the military:

Army Commendation Medal

Army Good Conduct Medal

National Defense Service Medal

Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal

Armed Forces Reserve Medal w/ "M" Device

Army Service Ribbon

Overseas Service Ribbon

Combat Action Badge

Driver and Mechanic Badge- Wheeled Vehicle

Santiago's assignments: