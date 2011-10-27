Georgia fugitive accused of killing wife found dead in Vietnam

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 9:35 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | Posted: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By Alexis Stevens and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Nearly two months after he allegedly killed his estranged wife, a DeKalb County, Georgia man was found dead in Vietnam, police said Thursday.
Orlando Raymond Price was found dead in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Jan. 11, according to Major S.R. Fore with DeKalb police. The U.S. Embassy in Vietnam notified police this week of Price’s death, but the cause has not been determined, Fore said.
Price had been on the run since Thanksgiving Day, when Jameca Price was found dead in his apartment. She had been strangled to death.
“We knew he went to Vietnam. We had good information on that,” Jeff Stevens, U.S. Marshals task force officer, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Now we have a death notice from Vietnam saying he’s dead.”
It was the second time Orlando Price was accused of murder. And it was second time he left the state as a fugitive. In 2003, Price was returned to Georgia to stand trial, but was acquitted of murder.
In November, investigators believe Price killed his wife and fled again, leaving his two daughters behind.
An emergency hearing regarding the Prices’ two children had been scheduled for the day before Thanksgiving in DeKalb court. But neither Orlando nor Jameca Price showed up. It’s possible, police said, that Mrs. Price was already dead at the time of the hearing. DeKalb police issued a nationwide alert for him.
A native of Buffalo, N.Y., the former Jameca Gates was a graduate of Buffalo Performing Arts School but was drawn toward a legal career, according to her oldest sister, Shawntre Allison. After high school, Jameca met Orlando Price at the collection agency where they both worked and the two later married.
In 2008, Jameca graduated from Hilbert College, south of Buffalo, with a degree in criminal justice. When she was accepted into John Marshall Law School, she and Orlando moved to Atlanta. In 2014, Jameca earned her law degree, and while awaiting results of her bar exam, she worked as a Realtor. In the months before her death, Jameca and her husband started their own real estate business, The Price Group, according to Georgia Secretary of State’s office records.
