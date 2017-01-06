Georgia snow tubing park closed due to -- snow

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:41 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 | Posted: 8:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By Tyler Estep and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
ATLANTA —
Snow Mountain, a popular desitination for tubing, building snowmen and "snowball shooting" in Atlanta will be closed Saturday -- because of snow.
The park, which features man-made snow, is located just outside Atlanta in Stone Mountain Park. The winter wonderland exists thanks to a snow-making machine that generates roughly 360 tons of snow daily.
And yes, the folks at Stone Mountain Park, which creates the winter wonderland full of fake white stuff each year, realize how ridiculous that sounds. They admitted as much when posting the news on Facebook on Friday afternoon.
Snow Mountain will be closed tomorrow, Jan 7, due to snow. Yes, we are aware of the irony.Posted by Stone Mountain Park on Friday, January 6, 2017
The storm moving into metro Atlanta is expected to dump as much as 5 inches of snow onto parts of the region Friday night and into Saturday.
