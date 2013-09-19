Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016
By Crystal Bonvillian
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MAUMELLE, Ark. —
Bethany Howell initially thought she’d been hacked when she received 13 order confirmations from Amazon the week before Christmas, confirming the purchase of $250 worth of Pokémon items.
Howell and her husband, who live in Maumelle, Arkansas, then suspected their 6-year-old daughter, Ashlynd, had maybe bought the items by mistake, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Not quite.
“No, Mommy, I was shopping,” Howell told the newspaper that her daughter told her. “But don’t worry -- everything that I ordered is coming straight to the house.”
The girl’s actions were as cunning as they were costly. Howell told the Daily Mail Online that she and Ashlynd had been lying on the couch one night, watching a movie before bed, when she dozed off.
Ashlynd used her sleeping mother’s thumb to bypass the security screen of Howell’s iPhone, which unlocks with the touch ID mechanism. The girl knew how the phone unlocked because her mother allows her to watch YouTube or Netflix videos on the device.
That night, she went onto the Amazon app instead.
“I didn’t know she knew what Amazon was,” Howell told the Mail.
Howell’s anecdote about Ashlynd’s pre-holiday shopping spree was part of a larger story the Wall Street Journal wrote about how online ads, cookies, browsing histories and other technology is making it harder for people to keep Christmas gifts secret from their loved ones.
Amazon would only let the Howells return some of the items Ashlynd bought. She received the rest for Christmas, but with a catch.
The Howells told Ashlynd she couldn’t keep all the toys because Santa found out how she had bought them, the Mail reported.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}