By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Google Home, the search engine giant’s answer to Amazon Echo, is apparently fairly effective.

A Google Home advertisement aired during Super Bowl LI setting off devices in houses across the country, according to USA Today.

The electronic device activated, but could not complete the voice commands when it heard its name broadcast.

Google Home, like the Amazon Echo device that users call out “Alexa” before giving a question or order, does not work until a specific word switches it on.