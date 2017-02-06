Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 1:05 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

    Google Home ad sets off devices during Super Bowl

    View Larger
    google home
    Spencer Platt / Getty Images
    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: People visit the new Google pop-up shop in the SoHo neighborhood on October 20, 2016 in New York City. The shop lets people try out new Google products such as the Pixel phone, Google Home, and Daydream VR. The products will be available for purchase offsite at Verizon and Best Buy retail stores. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    By Jared Leone

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Google Home, the search engine giant’s answer to Amazon Echo, is apparently fairly effective.

    A Google Home advertisement aired during Super Bowl LI setting off devices in houses across the country, according to USA Today.

    The electronic device activated, but could not complete the voice commands when it heard its name broadcast.

    Google Home, like the Amazon Echo device that users call out “Alexa” before giving a question or order, does not work until a specific word switches it on.

