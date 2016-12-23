Wyoming church tries to recover from theft of toys

By Bob D'Angelo

A Wyoming pastor collecting toys for needy children has had to start from scratch after someone broke into the church’s thrift store and took all the Christmas gifts stored there.

Pastor Rodney Austin of the Set Free Church in Casper was set to distribute toys, food and toiletries for the needy at the church’s annual Christmas Eve party Saturday. But in a Grinch-like script, when Austin went to the thrift store the items were gone.

"My heart sank, you know. This is the time of year when we really show love toward one another and give and for someone to come in and take, especially from little children that don't get much,” Austin told KCWY. It really, really hurt my heart.”

Casper businessman Paul Rivera has stepped up to help, using his business as a hub to drop off donations. "I just wanted to help out, I pay forward all the time to this community and I just wanted to help,” Rivera told KCWY. “That's my deal — just pay forward to the people (of) that church.

“That's just my way of giving back to them."

Austin said “hundreds” of donations have been made to the church.

The Casper Police Department said it is still investigating the case.