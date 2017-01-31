Groundhog Club president Bill Deeley holds Punxsutawney Phil after the small weather prognosticator predicted six more weeks of winter in front of a crowd of some 18,000 people in 2005.

Thousands of people gather every year in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to see the small town’s most famous resident predict the weather on Groundhog Day.

Punxsutawney, Phil, the groundhog known for his prognostication skills, will once again venture forth from his winter burrow Thursday morning to determine whether winter will last another six weeks or if spring is on the way.

Even though the Super Bowl is just a couple days away, it seems Punxsutawney is the place to be this week. Hotel rates in the town rival those in Houston for the big game. In fact, it costs more to stay in Punxsutawney than Houston.

According to the hotel website Trivago, a one-night hotel stay in Punxsutawney costs $450 compared to $340 for a room in Houston, Philadelphia’s KYW-TV reported. The day after Groundhog Day, though, the rate drops by more than $300.

Tradition has it that if Phil sees his shadow on the morning of Feb. 2, six more weeks of winter will follow. If the groundhog does not see his shadow, an early spring is on the way.

But Phil’s track record is not very accurate. He’s only been right 39 percent of the time, according to a study by the National Climatic Data Center.

And if his track record is any indication, six more weeks of winter are sure to follow Phil’s appearance Thursday because he’s seen his shadow nearly 87 percent of the time.

Punxsutawney celebrates the annual holiday with a week full of events, including a Groundhog ball and a crowning ceremony.