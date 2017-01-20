Harambe’s grandmother euthanized at age 49

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:25 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MIAMI —
The grandmother of the internet-famous gorilla Harambe was euthanized after years of failing health, Zoo Miami announced Wednesday.
Josephine died Wednesday afternoon after her quality of life declined, the zoo said in a Facebook post.
"This morning, when Josephine could hardly move, even to reach for her favorite treat, the staff knew the right thing to do,” the zoo said. “They made the very difficult decision to humanely euthanize her."
Josephine, 49, was born in the wild in 1967 and arrived at Miami’s zoo in March, 1983.
She gave birth to a male gorilla named Moja in 1984. He was later moved to Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas, where he fathered several gorillas including Harambe, USA Today reported.
Harambe was the 17-year-old gorilla shot by a zookeeper at the Cincinnati Zoo in May, CNN reported. The gorilla had picked up and dragged a boy who fell into his enclosure. Harambe's death went viral on social media, with #RIPHarambe becoming a popular meme.
The gorilla became an internet sensation as people shared memes lamenting his demise.
">January 18, 2017
With very heavy hearts we announce the loss of our matriarch gorilla, Josephine, as well as chimpanzee, Binti. https://t.co/jj4JKCErvepic.twitter.com/FSm1D0iacJ— Zoo Miami (@zoomiami)https://t.co/jj4JKCErvepic.twitter.com/FSm1D0iacJ— Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) January 18, 2017
With very heavy hearts we announce the loss of our matriarch gorilla, Josephine, as well as chimpanzee, Binti.
It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our matriarch gorilla, “Josephine.”
">January 19, 2017
Harambe's Grandma Josephine passed away. I don't know how gorilla heaven works, but I hope they are together now.— Jess (@a_hoyhoy)January 19, 2017
Harambe's Grandma Josephine passed away. I don't know how gorilla heaven works, but I hope they are together now.— Jess (@a_hoyhoy)
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}