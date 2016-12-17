Hawaii cafe's sign banning Trump voters sparks backlash

By Carlin Becker

Hawaii eatery 8 1/2 Cafe, which primarily serves Italian food, is under fire after reportedly posting a yellow, handwritten sign on its front door that reads, “If you voted for Trump you cannot eat here! No Nazis.”

'You cannot eat here': Hawaii café riles residents with ban on Trump voters https://t.co/aSA7S4WprBpic.twitter.com/3oXSqYLMvM — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 27, 2016

Some customers – even those who didn’t vote for President-elect Donald Trump – have taken issue with the sign, flooding the Honolulu restaurant's Facebook page with negative, 1-star reviews.

“8 1/2 will not serve anyone who supported Trump for president,” one Facebook user wrote. “This action is basically bias against half of America for thinking differently than they do and it’s horrible (besides being financially stupid). I will never, ever dine at 8 1/2 again. Sleep in the bed you made for yourselves.”

Another said, “[You’re] apparently as tolerant as you claim Trump supporters to be. I look forward to visiting your beautiful islands soon, but rest assured I won’t come to your restaurant. Voting with my pocketbook is nearly as fun as having majorities in the house, senate and a game changer in the White House…… Aloha (as in good-bye).”

“The recent posting of the ‘anti-Trump’ sign is in incredibly poor taste… and I would recommend boycotting this restaurant,” read another 1-star review. “Another example of the ‘tolerant left.'”

While most of the reviews criticized the cafe for its discriminatory policy, some welcomed the Trump supporter ban.

“Looking forward to dinning again in an environment free from Trump, Trump voters and other assorted Nazis and fascists. Well done, I wish I could give you more stars,” a woman posted along with a 5-star review. “Haters are going to hate on you, but don’t change your policy.”

Jali Warner, who owns 8 1/2 Cafe with her husband Robert, downplayed the sign when asked for a statement by Fox News, saying that they’re not actually asking customers who they voted for before letting them in.

“Robert just wants to express how much he doesn’t like Trump,” she said. “If people take it personally or it hurts them, we cannot help. That’s why we say they have [a] choice if they want to come or not come. We don’t force them.”

