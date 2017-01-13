Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 3:58 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Hazmat team called after Alaska Airlines flight attendants fall ill on flight

Alaska Airlines
(Alaska Airlines)

Related

More News Headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By KIRO7.com

SAN JOSE, Calif. —

Two Alaska Airlines flight attendants were treated after falling ill during a flight from Seattle to San Jose, California, on Thursday evening.

>> Read more trending stories

Alaska Airlines officials said flight attendants on Flight 322 noticed a light, white, powdery substance coming out of a galley ceiling vent

The flight landed just before 7 p.m. at Mineta San Jose International Airport and the San Jose Fire Department responded with hazmat units.

Officials confirmed that powder fell from an air vent and triggered a hazardous material response.

Crews inspected the substance and it is believed to be residue left over after de-icing the plane. Alaska Airlines officials said the de-icing fluid is non-toxic. 

One flight attendant was taken to the hospital.

There were 180 passengers on the flight along with six crew members. Passengers did not report feeling sick.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 