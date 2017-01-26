Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 4:12 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Posted: 4:12 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Health care worker appears to attack woman, 94, in shocking video

Related

View Larger
Brenda Floyd photo
Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

More News Headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HOUSTON —

Police are searching for a Houston area caregiver accused of striking an elderly woman in a shocking webcam video.

According to KHOU and KTRK, Memorial Villages police say surveillance footage from Jan. 1 shows home health care worker Brenda Floyd, 59, hitting 94-year-old Dorothy Bratten for giving "people food" to her dog.

>> Read more trending stories

The victim's son set up the webcam after seeing bruises on Bratten, who has Alzheimer's, police said.

Floyd, who has black hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 215 pounds, police said. Authorities are offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to her arrest. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Read more here or here.

>> Watch the news report here

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 