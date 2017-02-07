Follow us on

    Updated: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 | Posted: 11:14 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

    Here is a list of the companies that have said they oppose Donald Trump's travel ban

    The Latest: Trump incredulous of opposition to travel ban
    FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as he arrives on Air Force One at MacDill Air Force Base, in Tampa, Fla. New Zealand's Prime Minister Bill English said Tuesday he told Trump during a phone call that he disagreed with his travel and refugee ban but that the conversation remained amicable. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara/File)

    By Debbie Lord

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    More than 125 companies have joined in on a court brief opposing President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

    The amicus brief – a document that is filed by people or groups that are not a directly a party to a court action, but have an interest in it – was first filed this weekend by 96 mostly tech companies. Thirty-one companies joined in on that brief Monday, bringing the total number of signers to 127.  

    According to The Associated Press, about 58 percent of the engineers and other high-skill employees in Silicon Valley were born outside the U.S.

    The president’s travel ban went into effect on Jan. 27. The executive order called for a suspension of the U.S. refugee admissions program for 120 days, a ban on Syrian refugees entering the country and a ban on entry of refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries, among other immigration restrictions.

    A federal appeals court temporarily halted the ban on Friday, allowing immigrants to come into the country. The court will listen to federal attorneys and attorneys for the states of Washington and Minnesota, the states that asked for a temporary restraining order, when a hearing is held on Tuesday.

    Here’s a list of the companies that have signed the amicus brief.

    A Medium Corporation

    AdRoll

    Adobe Systems

    Aeris Communications

    Affirm

    Airbnb

    AltSchool, PBC

    Ampush LLC

    Ancestry.com

    AppNexus

    Appboy

    Apple

    Asana

    Atlassian Corp

    Autodesk

    Automattic

    Box

    Brightcove

    Brit + Co

    Brocade Communications Systems

    Bungie

    CareZone

    Casper Sleep

    Castlight Health

    Cavium

    Checkr

    Chegg

    Chobani

    Citrix Systems

    ClassPass

    Cloudera

    Cloudflare

    Copia Institute

    Coursera

    DocuSign

    DoorDash

    Dropbox

    Dynatrace

    Engine Advocacy

    EquityZen

    Etsy

    Evernote

    Facebook

    Fastly

    Filed on Sunday:

    Flipboard

    Foursquare Labs

    Fuze

    General Assembly

    GitHub

    Glassdoor

    GoPro

    Google

    Gusto

    HP

    Handy Technologies

    Harmonic

    Hipmunk

    IAC/InterActiveCorp

    Indiegogo

    Intel

    Jand, Inc. doing business as Warby Parker

    Kargo Global

    Kickstarter, PBC

    Kind

    Knotel

    Levi Strauss & Co.

    Linden Lab

    LinkedIn

    Lithium Technologies

    Lyft

    Managed By Q

    Mapbox

    Maplebear Inc. d/b/a Instacart

    Marin Software

    Medallia

    Meetup

    Microsoft

    MobileIron

    Motivate International

    Mozilla

    Netflix

    Netgear

    New Relic

    NewsCred

    Pandora Media

    Patreon

    PayPal Holdings

    Pinterest

    Planet Labs

    Quora

    RPX Corporation

    Reddit

    Rocket Fuel

    SaaStr

    Salesforce.com

    Scopely

    Shift Technologies

    Shutterstock

    Slack Technologies

    Snap

    SpaceX

    Spokeo

    Spotify USA

    Square

    Squarespace

    Strava

    Stripe

    SurveyMonkey

    TaskRabbit

    Tech:NYC

    Tesla

    Thumbtack

    TripAdvisor

    Turn

    Twilio

    Twitter

    Uber Technologies

    Udacity

    Via

    Wikimedia Foundation

    Workday

    Y Combinator Management

    Yelp

    Zendesk

    Zenefits

    Zynga

    Sources: ABC News; CNN; The Associated Press

     

