FILE - In this March 27, 2015 file photo, Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson speaks in Washington.

Democratic members of the Senate say they plan to target eight of president-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees as hearings on their nominations begin this week.

Incoming Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, (D-N.Y.,) informed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-Kty.), Monday that Democrats intend to especially scrutinize in confirmation hearings:

• Secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson

• Attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions, (R-Ala)

• Office of Management and Budget nominee Rep. Mick Mulvaney, (R-S.C.)

• Secretary of education nominee Betsy DeVos

• Department of Health and Human Services nominee Rep. Tom Price, (R-Ga.)

• Labor secretary nominee Andrew Puzder

• Treasury secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin

• Environmental Protection Agency nominee Scott Pruitt

According to a Washington Post story, Senate Democrats have threatened to push some confirmations to March.

"President-elect Trump is attempting to fill his rigged cabinet with nominees that would break key campaign promises and have made billions off the industries they'd be tasked with regulating," Schumer said in a statement Sunday. "Any attempt by Republicans to have a series of rushed, truncated hearings before Inauguration Day and before the Congress and public have adequate information on all of them is something Democrats will vehemently resist. If Republicans think they can quickly jam through a whole slate of nominees without a fair hearing process, they're sorely mistaken."

Here is a list of people nominated for a position in Trump’s administration, or already appointed for one:

• Secretary of State – Rex W. Tillerson

• Secretary of the Interior – Ryan Zinke

• Secretary of Energy – Rick Perry

• Secretary of Labor – Andrew F. Puzder

• Small Business Administration – Linda McMahon

• Secretary of the Environmental Protection Agency – Scott Pruitt

• Homeland Security – John F. Kelly

• Defense – James N. Mattis

• Secretary of the Army – Vincent Viola

• Treasury – Steven Mnuchin

• Transportation – Elaine L. Chao

• Health – Tom Price

• Administrator, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – Seema Verma

• Commerce – Wilbur Ross

• Deputy Secretary of Commerce – Todd Ricketts

• Education – Betsy DeVos

• U.N. – Nikki R. Haley

• Housing – Ben Carson

• C.I.A. – Mike Pompeo

• Attorney General – Jeff Sessions

• U.S. Trade Representative – Robert Lighthizer

• Director of the Office of Management and Budget – Mick Mulvaney

• Ambassador, People’s Republic of China – Terry Branstad

• Ambassador, State of Israel – David Friedman

• Homeland Security Adviser – Thomas P. Bossert

• Counselor – Kellyanne Conway

• Trade Czar – Peter Navarro

• Regulatory Czar – Carl Icahn

• Press Secretary – Sean Spicer

• White House Counsel – Donald F. McGahn II

• National Security Adviser – Michael T. Flynn

• Chief of Staff – Reince Priebus

• Chief Strategist – Stephen K. Bannon