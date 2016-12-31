Here's a list of good things that happened in 2016

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
2016 was a tough year.
Celebrities, including David Bowie, Alan Rickman, Prince and Muhammad Ali, died, as well as political influencers like Antonin Scalia, Nancy Reagan and Fidel Castro.
>> Photos: Notable deaths 2016
A tumultuous presidential election, the Pulse nightclub massacre, graphic images of war in Aleppo, Syria, and attacks in Brussels, Nice, France, and Berlin unsettled people around the world.
In a December interview, first lady Michelle Obama told Oprah Winfrey that Americans are "feeling what not having hope feels like."
>> Read more trending stories
But 2016 wasn't all bad. Here is a list of good things that happened during the year:
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}