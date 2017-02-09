Follow us on

    Updated: 10:47 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 | Posted: 10:42 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

    Here’s what Hillary Clinton said to Donald Trump about the travel ban ruling. Here’s Kellyanne Conway’s answer.

    White House adviser 'counseled' after brand promotion
    This frame grab from video provided by Fox News shows White House adviser Kellyanne during her interview with Fox News Fox and Friends, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. Conway defended Ivanka Trump's fashion company, telling Fox News that Trump is a "successful businesswoman" and people should give the company their business. (Fox News via AP)

    You may think more of President Donald Trump when you think of pointed exchanges on Twitter, but, it seems, he’s not the only one crafting 140-word commentary.

    Following the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Thursday that upheld a temporary restraining order on the Trump administration’s travel ban, Hillary Clinton jumped into the fray trolling Trump with a tweet that read, “3-0,” apparently referring to the vote by the three-judge federal appeals court panel. The three judges ruled unanimously.

    Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway was quick to answer Clinton’s tweet Thursday night, tweeting, “PA, WI, MI,” a reference to the “must-win” states during the 2016 presidential election. Clinton lost all three of those states – Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan – to Trump. 

