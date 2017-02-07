Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 8:22 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 | Posted: 8:16 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

    Hillary Clinton takes jab at Michael Flynn after his resignation

    By Douglas Barclay

    Rare.us

    NEW YORK —

    One of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s top critics throughout the 2016 presidential election was former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

    >> Michael Flynn resigns: 5 things to know

    Flynn was an early surrogate of President Donald Trump and a frequent guest on Republican-leaning Fox News programs. At the 2016 Republican National Convention, Flynn led the crowd in chants of “lock her up” due to allegations that Clinton mishandled classified information via a private email server. Flynn and his son, Michael Flynn Jr., also made references to the debunked “pizza-gate” conspiracy theory, whose proponents falsely claim that a family pizza parlor in Washington, D.C., is the home of a child-sex ring run by Democrats.

    >> National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns

    On Monday night, Flynn learned that Clinton doesn’t forget.

    Following Flynn’s late-night resignation, Clinton’s official Twitter account subtweeted a longtime aide who seemed quite pleased.

    >> Read: Flynn cites calls with Russian ambassador in resignation letter

    “Dear Mike Flynn & Mike Flynn Jr., What goes around COMETS around. And given your pizza obsession… https://jobs.dominos.com/dominos-careers/ … xo Philippe,” Philippe Reines wrote.

    His pun about “COMETS” is a direct reference to the “pizza-gate” theory, which centered on a pizzeria called Comet Ping Pong.

    >> Sally Yates reportedly warned White House that Flynn was ripe for Russian blackmail

    On her own account, Clinton made quick reference to Reines’ tweet.

    >> Read more trending news

    “Philippe’s got his own way of saying things, but he has a point about the real consequences of fake news…” Clinton wrote.

    >> See the tweet here

    ">February 14, 2017

