Holiday bundles of joy: Michigan couple welcomes triplets

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:33 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —
A Michigan couple hopes to bring home their newborn identical triplets in time for Christmas.
Ivan, William and Harrison VanderMolen were born minutes apart three weeks ago, WZZM reported. The boys are doing well, but their parents, John and Julie VanderMolen, are still numb from the experience.
"You kind of set in panic mode a little bit, a little fear takes over — OK, a lot of fear," John VanderMolen told WZZM. "So I will take one and Julie will take one, I don't know who will take a third, maybe we need to get a dog.”
“The ultrasound tech did bring John a trash can just in case (during the births),” Julie VanderMolen said. “He did not look good.”
The couple had suffered through a miscarriage, and Julie’s father, Lloyd Osterink, died unexpectedly on April 1 at age 64.
"I got pregnant right after losing my father, so that was a very emotional time for me and I thought about how I wish he could have met my sons,” Julie VanderMolen told WZZM. “But to have three beautiful healthy gifts, it was a blessing we didn't know to pray for.”
The biggest challenge for the new parents is telling the infants apart.
"They are three very different sizes right now. So we can tell them apart really easily right now,” Julie VanderMolen said.
“Ask us that question in six months it’s going to be a little difficult,” John VanderMolen said. “We’re just going to have to come up with some stickers, friendship bracelet, brother bracelets, we'll figure it out.”
📷: Emma VanderveenPosted by Julie VanderMolen on Friday, October 28, 2016
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}