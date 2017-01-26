A homeless family of five in Newport, Kentucky was found living in tent similar to this one.

A homeless family of five in Newport, Kentucky was living in a tent in the woods when someone called the police and reported them.

Officers found the family’s tent, but instead of taking the family into custody or removing the three children from the parents, they did something a little unexpected.

“Obviously we couldn’t leave them staying in the woods with the kids,” Lt. Kevin Drohan told Fox19Now.com. “You open that tent and these little faces, little kids pop up and look at you… it was just, it was heartbreaking.”

Night shift employees at the Newport police station pooled their money and paid for a six-night stay for the family at an area motel, including food for the week.

Jody Kiskaden said he’s “grateful for all that,” according to Fox19Now. He thought he was in trouble when the police arrived. Kiskaden has been down on his luck, unemployed, and his wife is pregnant again.

He said he’s trying to get back on his feet, but has had a hard time.

Since the homeless shelters in Newport are full for the winter, Kiskaden said he thought the tent was a better option to keep his family together.

Because of the generosity of Newport police officers, they now have a couple of days to figure out what to do next.